Shakib first to 50 T20 World Cup wickets

Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to register fifty wickets in the history of T20 World Cup as the Bangladesh ace all-rounder dismissed India's captain Rohit Sharma in the teams' Super Eight fixture at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner was taken for 15 runs in his first over, the second of the innings, but came back strongly to dismiss Rohit (23 runs off11 balls) in his next over.

Rohit was deceived due to the change of pace as Shakib tossed one up and drew back the length, resulting in the right-hander to scoop it up to get caught at mid-off.

Having had to wait four matches to pick his first wicket in the ongoing event, the Bangladesh talisman scalped two wickets in consecutive deliveries to seal the game in his side's final group-stage match against Nepal in St. Vincent on Monday.

The only player alongside India's Rohit Sharma to have played all editions of the event since its inception in 2007, Shakib is now a wicket away from becoming only the second player after Tim Southee (164) to reach 150 wickets in the format.

If that happens, the 37-year-old will also be the first to take 150 scalps and score 2500 runs in T20Is.