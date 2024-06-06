Rohit surpasses Dhoni, Babar on day of big career milestones

India captain Rohit Sharma reached a host of milestones during his impressive knock of 52 not out against Ireland in New York on Wednesday.

Rohit's fifty played a big part in his team's victory, the 42nd India win under his captaincy, seeing him surpass MS Dhoni for the most victories as India men's skipper in T20Is.

And his runs saw him bring up two other big career run-scoring milestones:

Rohit is the third player in history to reach 1000 runs at ICC Men's T20 World Cups, trailing only Mahela Jayawardene (1016) and Virat Kohli (1142) in those standings.

The 37-year-old also moved up to second in the list of all-time run scorers in men's T20 internationals, reaching a career tally of 4026 and pushing Pakistan's Babar Azam (4023) down into third.

His India teammate Kohli also tops that list, with 4038 career T20I runs, 12 more than Rohit.

And those weren't the only records to fall on the day for India's veteran opener.

Rohit's three sixes in his innings also saw him become the first player to hit 600 sixes in the international game across formats -- 84 in Tests, 323 in ODIs and 193 in T20Is.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle (553) is the only other player to have passed 500 career maximums.

Fine bowling and a powerful finish lifted India to victory over Ireland. ICC Insider Sanjana Ganesa and Ricky Ponting recap the action.

Rohit's half-century at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium helped India to an eight-wicket win in their Group A opener, although the skipper did miss out on further runs when he was forced to retire hurt with an injury that he downplayed after the match.

"It's just a little sore," Rohit said of an arm injury that he picked up when he was struck by a Josh Little bumper in the ninth over.