In cricket, Dhoni is like my father: Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana said that MS Dhoni plays his 'father's role' on the field and is like a father figure to him in his cricketing journey.

Pathirana recently made this remark in an interaction with CSK's Youtube channel.

"After my father, in my cricket life, he [Dhoni] plays my father's role. He takes care of me, and he gives me advice on what I have to do, similar to my father's thing when I'm at my home. I think that's enough," said Pathirana.

"He doesn't tell me a lot of things when I'm on the field and off the field, but he tells just small things that make a lot of difference and gives me a lot of confidence. He knows how to maintain the players. Off the field, we don't talk much, but if I have to ask something from him, definitely I'd go to him and ask him," he added.

The 21-year-old has been having an excellent campaign in the ongoing edition for CSK, having claimed 13 wickets in six games.

With Mustafizur Rahman's IPL stint already over, and local pacer Tushar Deshpande and Deepak Chahar injured, CSK will be heavily dependent on the Sri Lankan pacer for the next few games.

CSK are currently fifth in the points table with five wins and five losses. They have four matches to go. The top four teams in the 10-team competition will move on to the qualifiers phase.