T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Desk
Sun May 12, 2024 08:00 AM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 08:00 AM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit leads, Shakib second in T20 World Cup appearances

Star Sports Desk
Sun May 12, 2024 08:00 AM Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 08:00 AM
PHOTO: X

India captain Rohit Sharma holds the record of playing the most number of matches in the ICC T20 World Cup, having appeared in 39 games in eight editions.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is hot on Rohit's heels, as the all-rounder has played 36 matches in eight T20 World Cup appearances.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Australia's David Warner is third in the list amongst active cricketers, having played 34 games in the tournament.

In the overall list, Tilakratne Dilshan holds the third position with 35 appearances, while West Indies' Dwayne Bravo and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik have played 34 matches.

 

Most appearances in Men's T20 World Cup history:

Player                                                                                                                                      No. of Matches

Rohit Sharma (IND)                                                                                                                       39

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)                                                                                                                  36

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)                                                                                                                 35

Dwayne Bravo (WI), Shahid Afridi (PAK), Shoaib Malik (PAK), David Warner (AUS)                      34

Related topic:
ICC T20 World CupICC T20 World Cup 2024Rohit SharmaShakib Al HasanShakib Al Hasan 1k runs at world cup
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

India thrashing 'counts for nothing' in final: Buttler

1y ago

Sangakkara backs Samson to have a good run for India at World Cup

3d ago

Shakib breaks century drought after 1782 days

1w ago
ICC T20 World Cups

ICC T20 World Cups: Game-changers and record-makers

1d ago

Rohit takes heart from wins in England

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বিসিএসের অপেক্ষায় অপচয় জীবনের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সময়

৪১তম বিসিএস পরীক্ষা শেষ করতে চার বছর চার মাস সময় নিয়েছে সরকারি কর্ম কমিশন (পিএসসি)। ৪৩তম বিসিএসের চূড়ান্ত ফল প্রকাশ করতেই সময় লেগেছে তিন বছর এক মাস। জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রণালয় এখনো এই পরীক্ষার গেজেট...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

এসএসসি ও সমমান পরীক্ষার ফল প্রকাশ আজ, জানা যাবে যেভাবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification