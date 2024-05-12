Rohit leads, Shakib second in T20 World Cup appearances

India captain Rohit Sharma holds the record of playing the most number of matches in the ICC T20 World Cup, having appeared in 39 games in eight editions.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is hot on Rohit's heels, as the all-rounder has played 36 matches in eight T20 World Cup appearances.

Australia's David Warner is third in the list amongst active cricketers, having played 34 games in the tournament.

In the overall list, Tilakratne Dilshan holds the third position with 35 appearances, while West Indies' Dwayne Bravo and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik have played 34 matches.

Most appearances in Men's T20 World Cup history:

Player No. of Matches

Rohit Sharma (IND) 39

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 36

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 35

Dwayne Bravo (WI), Shahid Afridi (PAK), Shoaib Malik (PAK), David Warner (AUS) 34