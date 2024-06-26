T20 World Cup 2024
ICC
Wed Jun 26, 2024 11:39 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 12:13 AM

T20 World Cup 2024

Rashid reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct during Bangladesh game

ICC
Wed Jun 26, 2024 11:39 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 12:13 AM
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan appeals for a wicket during their T20 World Cup 2024 match against Australia in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on June 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

Rashid Khan has been officially sanctioned by the ICC for a show of dissent towards a teammate during Afghanistan's nerve-wracking win over Bangladesh at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to seal a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in their history. But the game wasn't short on drama, with weather delays and batting collapses ensuring there were nerves right to the end of the contest.

Afghanistan win, so does cricket

And all-rounder Rashid Khan showed his frustration during the final over of the first innings with an outburst that has earned him a sanction.

Having skewed a trademark snake shot into the off side, Rashid looked to tear back for a second thanks to a fumble in the ring, only to be sent back by his partner.

Rashid was already halfway down and had time to stop, hurl his bat in frustration to the floor, and then turn to make his ground comfortably, suggesting there was indeed plenty of time for a second run.

A subdued Karim Janat retrieved the bat and returned it to his still-fuming teammate, before knocking a single to give Rashid the strike for the final two balls of the over, the last of which he smoked for six to finish on 19*(10).

Rashid Khan: From refugee to Afghanistan's World Cup warrior

Rashid Khan went on to take 4/23 in the second innings as Afghanistan progressed to the semi-finals, where they will take on South Africa in Trinidad.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain on June 24, 2024. Photo: AFP

 

