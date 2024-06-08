In pictures: Tigers share their joy with fans after Sri Lanka win
Thousands of Bangladesh supporters flocked to the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas to enjoy the Tigers' opening match of the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka today.
The fans showered their love on the team, chanting all throughout the match and their beloved players did not ultimately disappoint them, winning the game in a late thriller. After a memorable match, the players also showed their affectation, sharing moments with them. PHOTO: BCB.
