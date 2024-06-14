T20 World Cup 2024
AFP, Lauderhill
Fri Jun 14, 2024 08:00 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 08:07 PM

T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan's fate in balance as wet outfield delays USA v Ireland match

Pakistan players train indoors. Photo: PCB

The start of Friday's T20 World Cup match between the USA and Ireland was delayed as ground staff battled to remove standing water in the outfield.

South Florida has suffered heavy rain and flooding and the game on Tuesday at Lauderhill between Sri Lanka and Nepal was abandoned.

Umpires will hold a pitch inspection at 10:30 am local to determine a possible new start time for the game.

Should the Group A game be abandoned, the USA would qualify for the Super Eights stage, along with group leader India, while Pakistan and Ireland would be eliminated.

 

