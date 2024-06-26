T20 World Cup 2024
Agencies
Wed Jun 26, 2024 04:19 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 04:27 PM

T20 World Cup 2024

Mitchell Marsh 'almost in tears' watching Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

Agencies
Wed Jun 26, 2024 04:19 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 04:27 PM

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh described Gulbadin Naib's alleged antics during the tense World Cup match against Bangladesh as "one of the funniest things I've ever seen on a cricket field," adding that he was almost in tears of laughter over the incident.

During the crucial final overs of Bangladesh's chase, with rain threatening to end the match prematurely and send Australia through, Naib dramatically collapsed on the field, clutching his leg.

This occurred shortly after television cameras caught England coach Jonathan Trott, in charge of Bangladesh, urging his players to slow down the flow of the game due to the DLS target coming into play.

"I was almost in tears laughing and at the end of the day it had no bearing on the game. So we can laugh about it now – but gee it was funny. It was outstanding." Marsh said of the incident as he watched the match on TV with his teammates.

Rashid Khan said later the veteran had suffered from cramp but the Afghan captain did not initially appear impressed by the 33-year-old's sudden collapse.

Adding fuel to the fire, Naib later posted a photo on social media featuring himself alongside the team physiotherapist, accompanied by the caption "wonders can happen."

