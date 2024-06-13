India through to Super 8s, hand USA first defeat

T20 World Cup 2024
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates a successful lbw with teammate India's Suryakumar Yadav (R) in New York on June 12, 2024. Photo: AFP

India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh's career-best 4-9, including two wickets in the first over, and power-hitters Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube's unbeaten 72-run partnership after top-order setback made the difference for the pre-tournament favourites as they defeated co-hosts USA by seven wickets in a Group A fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in New York on Wednesday.

From a precarious 39 for three, Suryakumar (50) and Dube (31) pulled off the chase on the notoriously tricky and slow Nassau County pitch in 18.2 overs after restricting USA, who were dreaming of slaying another Asian giants after Pakistan, to 110-8.

After three wins in three, India join Australia and South Africa, who have already ensured Super Eight entry. On the other hand, despite the defeat, the United States are still well-placed to join India in the Super Eights as they have four points while Pakistan and Canada are on two.

USA's Arshdeep trouble

Earlier, after India skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl, Arshdeep removed recalled opener Shayan Jahangir lbw off the first ball and had Andries Gous (two) caught in the deep five balls later as the hosts found themselves 3-2 after the opening over.

Big-hitting skipper Aaron Jones, who clubbed an undefeated 94 in the USA's opening win over Canada in Dallas, made just 11 before he fell to Hardik Pandya.

That left the hosts on 25-3 before opener Steven Taylor (24) and top-scorer Nitish Kumar (27) put on 31 for the fourth wicket.

Nitish became Arshdeep's third victim, smartly caught on the boundary by Mohammed Siraj.

Former New Zealand star Corey Anderson (15) was the sixth man out with the score on 96 thanks to a running catch by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant off Pandya who completed a wicket-maiden.

With the Americans looking to push the total into three figures, Arshdeep had Harmeet Singh caught behind for 10.

Shadley van Schalkwyk (11) and Jasdeep Singh (two) ensured the United States posted what they will regard as a defendable total.

T20 World CupIndia cricketUSA cricket
