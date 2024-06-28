India outbowled and outplayed us, says England captain Jos Buttler

Axar Patel (L) celebrates the dismissal of Moeen Ali (C) in Guyana on June 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

England came up short against India in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup - but captain Jos Buttler was quick to hand credit to his team's opponents for their 68-run win.

"India certainly outplayed us," he said immediately after the match. "We maybe let them get 20-25 runs too many.

"It was a challenging surface that they played well on."

India were in sparkling form as they beat England comprehensively to set up a final with South Africa.

Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl, and said he did not attribute the defeat to that decision.

"They outbowled us, they had an above-par score," he said. "I don't think the toss was the difference between the teams."

He added of the target of 172: "It was always going to be a tough chase."

And asked to reflect on his side's tournament as a whole, with defeats to Australia, South Africa and now India, he said: "Really proud of everyone's efforts to be here. You can only play who's put in front of you.

"We've had lots of adversity throughout the competition, we've stuck together well as a group, played some really good cricket in patches, but come up short when we needed it most."

Later, in the post-match press conference, he went on to say: "Whatever team [we picked], whatever happened at the toss, they were going to be a tough team to beat, and we had to be at our best if we were going to win the game and we were short of our best today."