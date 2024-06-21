Cummins 'had no idea' about hattrick feat, joins exclusive club

Australia's Pat Cummins (L) celebrates bowling out Bangladesh's Mahmudullah (R) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

Fast bowler Pat Cummins created history in Antigua on Thursday when he became just the second Australian player and seventh overall to claim a hattrick in a ICC Men's T20 World Cup match on Friday (Bangladesh time), which Australia won by 28 runs (via DLS) in their opening Super Eights fixture of the ongoing mega event.

Cummins picked up two wickets from the final two deliveries of his third over against Bangladesh and then completed the feat with the opening ball of his last over at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium when he had Towhid Hridoy caught at short fine leg.

It meant Cummins joined compatriot Brett Lee as Australian bowlers to have taken a hat-trick at a Men's T20 World Cup, after the legendary right-armer achieved the feat against Bangladesh in 2007.

Cummins joins an illustrious group of just seven players to have taken a hat-trick at a Men's T20 World Cup, with Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021), Kagiso Rabada (2021), Karthik Meiyappan (2022) and Josh Little (2022) the other bowlers to have done so previously.

Cummins finished his spell with figures of 3/29 as Australia restricted Bangladesh to 140/8 before posting 100 for two in 11.2 when heavy rain forced no further play.

After the match, Player of the Match Cummins said, "I had no idea (regarding the hattrick), then saw when it came up on the screen. Set batter in, playing the innings, you never know how it'll go about, so that was a big wicket (on Hridoy's wicket) and happy to have restricted them."

Australia will play Afghanistan in their next match, where a win will confirm semifinals berth for the 2021 champions.