All the records from USA’s milestone triumph over Canada

USA's vice-captain Aaron Jones celebrates a half century during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Group A match against Canada at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas on June 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

Aaron Jones' brilliant 90* led USA to a confident win over their neighbours Canada, in what was the debut T20 World Cup match for both sides. A number of records were broken during this clash and we take a look at the major ones to fall.

Third highest successful run chase in a Men's T20 World Cup game

Jones' quickfire 94* along with Andries Gous' fighting 65 helped USA overcome Canada's ask of 195 in merely 17.4 overs. This was the third-highest successful run chase in Men's T20 World Cups, and the highest ever by an Associate team.

Equal second most sixes in a T20 World Cup innings

After a relatively sedate start, Jones hit his first six in the ninth over delivered by Nikhil Dutta. There was no stopping the right-hand batter after that, as he went after both seamers and spinners in an innings that featured 10 sixes.

These 10 hits equalled the number of sixes Chris Gayle had hit in the inaugural game of the very first T20 World Cup back in 2007. Gayle would go on to break his own record nine years later in 2016, but Jones now has the joint second-most sixes in an innings of a T20 World Cup game, Men's or Women's.

Second highest stand for the third-wicket in a Men's T20 World Cup game

The 131-run stand between Jones and Gous came off 58 balls, and was the second best stand for the third-wicket in a Men's T20 World Cup game. The record belongs to Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan of England, who added 152 runs for the third wicket against Sri Lanka in 2014.

USA players celebrate their record-breaking win against Canada. Photo: AFP

Highest partnership for USA in a Men's T20I match

The partnership between Jones and Gous was USA's best-ever for any wicket in the T20I format. Incidentally, three of USA's top five partnerships in T20I cricket have come up against Canada.

Fastest half-century for USA

Jones reached his fifty off merely 22 balls. This was the fastest-ever half-century by any batter from the North American side.

Fastest century stand in a Men's T20 World Cup match

The 131-run stand between Jones and Gous was also the fastest-ever to reach the 100-run mark in a T20 World Cup game. The duo added 100 runs in merely 42 balls.