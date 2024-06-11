Afridi vows to reveal after World Cup who ‘spoiled’ Pakistan team

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said that he will reveal how the team was 'spoiled' by their own people but only after the ongoing T20 World Cup comes to an end.

Afridi said this in an interview with a local TV channel in Pakistan where he was a guest alongside current Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Referring to Wasim, Afridi said, "He knows many things and so do I, but we cannot talk openly. I will speak openly after the World Cup, our people themselves have spoiled this unit."

There was a change in captaincy right before the T20 World Cup, with Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is the son-in-law of Shahid Afridi, getting stripped off captaincy and the mantle being handed back to Babar Azam.

Although the players have denied any rift on the issue, there are rumours swirling around that the Pakistan team is currently divided in separate camps and Babar and Shaheen reportedly not being on speaking terms.

Pakistan already have one foot out of the door in the World Cup, with defeats to the USA and India. Afridi feels that the bulk of the blame lies on captain Babar, as he failed to make his team play as a unit.

"It is the captain's job to make the team fight on the field," said the former Pakistan captain.

Afridi also claimed that he is not bashing Babar to support his son-in-law Shaheen.

"If I talk about something, people will say that I am supporting my son-in-law, although I am not. If my daughter, son or son-in-law are wrong, I will also call them wrong."

In order to qualify for the Super 8s, Pakistan must win against Canada and Ireland and then hope that the other results in the group go their way.