Afghanistan have the batting to chase 200: Rashid

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said that his team has enough ammunition in the batting department to chase down 200-run targets if required and said that the Afghans are no longer overly reliant on their spin attack.

"I think we have that kind of batting line-up where we can say it's fine if there is a target of 200 as well on a wicket. We have that kind of ability and skills and talent that we can express on the ground and chase that," Rashid said a day before their first match in the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be a Group C encounter against Uganda in Guyana.

"T20 cricket is all about the mindset. As long as you have the right mindset and you have the belief that you can do it, anything is possible," he added.

Afghanistan have a top-heavy batting line-up with Rahamanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran opening the innings and have plenty of firepower in the lower middle-order with the experienced Mohammad Nabi and Rashid there to bat as finishers.

The skipper is excited by the young batters in his team and expects them to come good in the mega event.

"In the past, we were struggling a little bit in the batting area. Earlier our bowlers would do a lot more and help us win the games.

"Later, we got those young batters, especially from the Under-19 cricket, and the way they came up to the national side, and the way they have worked hard, they got the opportunity to play for Afghanistan at a very young age and then start exploring all around the world, playing leagues where they got better and better."