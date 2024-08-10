Paris Olympics 2024
Reuters, Paris
Sat Aug 10, 2024 01:39 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 01:43 AM

Most Viewed

Paris Olympics 2024

Spain claim gold with 5-3 extra-time win over France

Reuters, Paris
Sat Aug 10, 2024 01:39 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 01:43 AM
Sergio Camello of Spain celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Alex Baena of Spain. Photo: Reuters

Spain secured the gold medal in the Olympic men's soccer tournament after Sergio Camello scored twice in extra time to earn a dramatic 5-3 win over hosts France in a nail-biting final at Parc des Princes on Friday.

The teams were locked at 3-3 at the end of normal time but Camello scored 10 minutes into the extra period and scored another at the end to earn Spain their first Olympic title since 1992.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

France had mounted an incredible comeback after going 3-1 down to send the game to extra time as Maghnes Akliouche pulled a goal back in the 79th before a VAR review awarded the hosts a penalty that Jean-Philippe Mateta converted in stoppage time.

Spain rallied in the first half after Enzo Millot opened the scoring for France in the 12th minute by scoring three goals in 10 minutes to get within touching distance of the title thanks to a Fermin Lopez double and superb free-kick from Alex Baena.

Related topic:
Paris Olympics 2024Spain vs FranceOlympic football
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

USA set world record to win Olympic women's 4x100m medley gold

5d ago

Lyles wins Olympic 100m gold in closest finish in modern history

4d ago

Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam wins heptathlon gold to seal Olympic hattrick

4h ago

North Korea Olympians not given Samsung phones: IOC

1d ago

Brazil's Lula exempts Paris medallists from tax on prizes

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারের প্রথমদিন, অগ্রাধিকার আলোচনায় ৯ বিষয়

আন্দোলনে ‘গণহত্যার’ বিচার সংক্রান্ত প্রশ্নের জবাবে রিজওয়ানা হাসান বলেন, ‘এই হত্যার বিচার অবশ্যই স্বচ্ছভাবে করব, এমনভাবে বিচার নিশ্চিত করা হবে যেন ভবিষ্যতে এ ধরনের ঘটনার পুনরাবৃত্তি না হয়।’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সারা দেশে ৩৬১ থানার কার্যক্রম চালু

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification