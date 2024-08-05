Djokovic says gold 'probably biggest success', eyes 2028 Olympics

Novak Djokovic described his Olympic gold medal triumph on Sunday as "probably" his "biggest sporting success" and revealed he may defend the title at the 2028 Los Angeles Games when he will be 41.

Djokovic, competing in his fifth Games, came through 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) against Carlos Alcaraz in an enthralling final at Roland Garros to add Olympic gold to his 24 Grand Slam triumphs.

"This is probably the biggest sporting success I have ever had and the most special feeling," said the 37-year-old Serb.

"I thought carrying the flag at the opening ceremony for my country at the 2012 Olympics was the best feeling an athlete could have until today.

"Now at the age of 37 and facing a 21-year-old who is probably the best player in the world right now, winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back, I can say that this is probably the biggest sporting success I have ever had."

Victory on Sunday allowed him to join Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf and the watching Serena Williams as the only players to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic singles gold, completing the career Golden Slam.

Before defeating Alcaraz on Sunday, his best performance at the Olympics had been in 2008 at Beijing when he won bronze. He had also lost three semi-finals.

Now he wants to keep playing and has not ruled out trying to win back-to-back golds at Los Angeles in four years' time.

"I want to play in Los Angeles, I enjoy playing for my country in the Olympic Games, in the Davis Cup," he added.