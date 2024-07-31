Delight to disgust as Olympic champ has table tennis bat broken

A top-ranked Chinese table tennis player's elation at winning Olympic gold quickly turned to anger after a photographer accidentally broke his bat.

It happened as photographers jostled for position to snap the victorious Wang Chuqin and his playing partner Sun Yingsha, following victory over North Korea in the mixed doubles on Tuesday.

Wang, who was in action again on Wednesday in the men's singles -- with a new bat -- admitted he "lost control of my emotions a little".

"I couldn't understand why the photographers would do that," the 24-year-old, the world number one in singles, said.

"I guess they didn't mean it. I can't do anything now that it's already happened.

"I believe I'll still be able to play well with my back-up bat."

The incident happened when Wang briefly put his paddle aside to raise the Chinese flag in celebration, reporters at the scene said.

China are the undoubted superpower of table tennis and came to the French capital having won 32 of the 37 available golds since it became an Olympic sport.