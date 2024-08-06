Brazil's Alexandre makes historic Olympic debut, eyes Paralympic gold

Brazil's Bruna Alexandre smashes and chops just like the other table tennis players at the Paris Olympics but when serving she uses the paddle in her left hand to throw the ball high.

That move, which now seems easy and natural, was what a seven-year-old Alexandre once struggled with the most as a one-armed girl who wanted to play the sport.

On Monday, she made history as the first Brazilian to compete at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Alexandre's first Olympic journey was cut short by an unfortunate draw, with Brazil on Monday facing the world's top South Korean team in the first round, but she managed to put up two good performances in losing her doubles and singles matches.

"It wasn't the result I was hoping for, but we're very satisfied with what we achieved," said 29-year-old Alexandre after Brazil lost 3-1.

"We didn't give up until the end. Korea is one of the best teams. I managed to score some points, which made me very happy personally, and I'm very proud of my team for fighting until the end."

At three months old, Alexandre lost her arm due to a blood clot. She picked up table tennis aged seven and went on to win several championships plus a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio 2016 and silver at Tokyo in 2021.

"Never give up on your dreams, regardless of whether you have one leg or one arm. Believe that everything is possible. After 22 years of my career today I'm here at the Olympics," she said.

Alexandre added that she was now eyeing gold in the Paralympics and plans to come back to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

"There were other athletes who managed to play in the Olympic Games as well. I think this can help not only the sport but also the inclusion of people with disabilities," she said.

The Paralympics run from August 28 to September 8.