Tigers’ closing act to be sans Shakib

Bangladesh team sans skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das reached Pune yesterday, a day after they broke a six-match losing streak in the ICC World Cup by clinching a thrilling three-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in New Delhi.

The Tigers checked into the JW Marriott hotel and are expected to rest for a couple of days before resuming training ahead of their eighth and final World Cup fixture, against Australia on November 11.

A little too late but the Sri Lanka win arrived as a breath of fresh air in the Bangladesh camp. Bad news, however, came the morning after as Shakib was declared ruled out of the World Cup after the ace allrounder suffered an injury on his left index finger during his 65-ball 82-run knock against Sri Lanka.

It appears that the 36-year-old had played his last ODI World Cup game after five appearances in the prestigious tournament, marking an end of an era for Bangladesh cricket. In his place, keeper-batter Anamul Haque Bijoy is set to join the team in Pune today.

The Sri Lanka win has apparently motivated Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to finally display some professionalism when it came to revealing Shakib's injury status.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings [on Monday] but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint," national team physio, Bayjedul Islam Khan, was quoted as saying in a BCB press release.

Previously the team management had kept everyone in the dark after Shakib sustained a thigh injury during Bangladesh's third World Cup game against New Zealand in Chennai.

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud later revealed, albeit unofficially, that Shakib had a quad tear but he did not provide exact injury details. That Shakib was to be rested for the India clash was now known until Najmul Hossain Shanto appeared for the toss in the India match in Pune.

The team management took a similar approach in dealing with Taskin Ahmed's shoulder issue. The pacer had felt discomfort since the start of the World Cup and was later rested for the India and South Africa fixtures.

Meanwhile, Liton returned to Dhaka to be with his wife as they are expecting their first child. The opening batter is due to join the team in Pune before their Australia clash.

Even though their World Cup campaign had been wrecked prematurely, the win over Sri Lanka moved Bangladesh seventh in table and kept them in contention to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, to be hosted in Pakistan, as one of the top eight teams in the ongoing World Cup.

With Pakistan having already ensured a top-seven finish, Bangladesh will aim to beat the five-time champions to keep their Champions Trophy qualification fate in their own hands.