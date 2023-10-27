Theekshana hails Mathews impact after England upset

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana praised all-rounder Angelo Mathews for adding discipline to their bowling attack after the veteran claimed two wickets in miserly spells during Thursday's thumping victory over defending world champions England.

Former captain Mathews was brought into the team after fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana failed to shake off a shoulder injury sustained during a match against Pakistan and made an immediate impact to help restrict England to 156 by claiming 2-14.

Theekshana credited Mathews and player of the match Lahiru Kumara (3-35) for getting them back on track after England made a good start with 59 runs in the first 10 powerplay overs on a dry wicket in Bengaluru.

"In the initial four or five overs, we conceded a few runs due to our inability to find the right length," Theekshana told reporters. "When Angelo took the ball, he used his experience to adjust the length. This allowed us to regain our discipline.

"We witnessed Angelo's success and Lahiru emphasised the importance of maintaining discipline while bowling. Our strong bowling performance, characterised by wicket-taking, pressured the opposition into a defensive stance.

"They refrained from pressing forward and consistently attempted to clear the boundary with sixes and fours. So, we had a chance to take wickets, that's what we planned here."

Theekshana, whose side came into the contest with the same record as England on three losses from their first four games, said the holders underestimated them in the eight-wicket defeat.

"I think they underestimated our team, because we also lost three games and we only won against the Netherlands," he said.

"That's why the result went our way, because we backed our strengths. We went with a simple plan, that's why we won today [Thursday]."