Tamim asks fans to support Tigers during ‘difficult times’

Tamim IqbalTamim Iqbal
Former Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal during a press conference. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal asked the countrymen to show support for the Tigers during their horrendous ongoing campaign in the ICC ODI World Cup in India.

"We are going through a  tough period. I would ask you all to support the team as much as possible in these difficult times," Tamim said during an event celebrating the 25-year anniversary of Prothom Alo held in the capital today.

From being set to lead the team in the World Cup in India, Tamim got left out of the 15-man squad as he wasn't a 100 percent fit.

Tamim's exclusion from the World Cup squad and the drama that followed it, is getting extra attention after the team's sorry state in the competition, having lost six of their seven matches so far, which included a comprehensive defeat against associates the Netherlands.

Tamim, who had remained quiet throughout the team's campaign, spoke about the World Cup in a public setting for the first time on Friday, where he said that his absence from the team is secondary and asked everyone to support the players.

"Fifteen boys are trying their best over there. They and their families are facing the backlash. I know this is a difficult time, we have disappointed the nation. But at the end of the day, they are all human beings. 

"It really doesn't matter whether I'm playing or not. The Bangladesh team is playing and we should all support them. We should show our love for them from home."

Tamim, who had retired and unretired in July earlier this year, didn't clarify if he would return to the cricket field.

"I don't know whether or not I'll play in the future. If I play, you'll see me in the field, if not, then that's that. Please keep me in your prayers."

