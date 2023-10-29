Sri Lanka's Kumara out of World Cup with thigh injury

Sri Lanka's push for a semi-final berth at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has taken another turn with in-form quick Lahiru Kumara ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Kumara hurt his left thigh during training in Pune ahead of Sri Lanka's crucial clash against Afghanistan at MCA International Stadium on Monday and has been replaced in the squad by fellow pacer Dushmantha Chameera.

Chameera's inclusion was approved by the Event Technical Committee on Sunday and the experienced right-armer could come into contention to replace Kumara for that pivotal match against Afghanistan.

While Chameera has plenty of experience for Sri Lanka with more than 100 appearances for his country, the loss of Kumara will be felt after he played a huge part in their upset victory over England in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Kumara picked up the key wickets of England skipper Jos Buttler and all-rounders Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone during Sri Lanka's eight-wicket triumph and has collected five scalps for his country through four appearances at the tournament.

Chameera's addition means Sri Lanka have now added a total of three members into their 15-player squad since the start of the tournament, with Chamika Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews having already found a way into the group following the loss of skipper Dasun Shanaka (quad) and Matheesha Pathirana (shoulder) previously.

Sri Lanka currently have two wins from five appearances at the World Cup and sit in fifth place on the standings with four group matches remaining.

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.

