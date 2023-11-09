Pakistan need at least 287-run win over England for semi spot

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in their last league match on Thursday to all but book their semi-final spot at the World Cup.

Afghanistan and Pakistan remain in the race for the remaining final-four spot with one match left but need improbable winning margins.

Table-toppers India, South Africa and Australia have already booked their places in the final-four of the 10-team tournament.

AFP Sport takes a look at qualification scenarios needed to become the fourth semi-finalist.

Pakistan

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: 0.036

Remaining match: v England (in Kolkata on Saturday)

Pakistan have to win their final match by at least 287 runs, or, assuming England are restricted to 150, the 1992 champions have to chase down the target in 3.4 overs.

New Zealand

Played: 9, Points: 10, Net run-rate: 0.743

Runners-up in the previous two editions, New Zealand can now only wait for Pakistan and Afghanistan to finish their league stage.

But barring a miracle the Kiwis are set to face India in the first semi-final in Mumbai on November 15.

Afghanistan

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: -0.338

Remaining match: v South Africa (in Ahmedabad on Friday)

Afghanistan need to win by at least 438 runs to surpass New Zealand on net run-rate.

The Afghans also have the worst run-rate among the three teams.