New Zealand to field first against Sri Lanka as rain threat looms

The weather in Bengaluru has been cloudy since the morning with some light drizzle earlier in the day

Kane Williamson. Photo: AFP

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in a high-stakes World Cup encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today, where rain is expected to play a part.

The weather in Bengaluru has been cloudy since the morning with some light drizzle earlier in the day. The region has witnessed heavy downpours in the past few days and more rain is forecasted later in the day.

The match is crucial in the race for the fourth and final spot remaining in the top four, for which New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan are vying for.

New Zealand, who have suffered four defeats on the trot, need a win today to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semifinal alive. If they lose today or if the match ends in a no result, it would open the window for Pakistan and Afghanistan to win their last group-stage match and surpass them in points.

Sri Lanka, who have suffered three consecutive defeats, are already out of the semifinal race but would be vying for a win today to keep their qualifications hope alive for the ICC Champions Trophy.

The Kiwis have made one change, bringing in pacer Lockie Ferguson in place of Ish Sodhi.

The Lankans have swapped pacer Kasun Rajitha with all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka

 

 

 

