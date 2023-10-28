ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Pakistan fined for slow over rate in South Africa defeat

Pakistan narrowly lost by one wicket on Friday, their fourth straight defeat after two wins in six matches.

Pakistan fined for slow over rate
PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan were fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in their World Cup clash in Chennai, the International Cricket Council said Saturday.

Pakistan narrowly lost by one wicket on Friday, their fourth straight defeat after two wins in six matches.

"The ICC match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the Pakistan team was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a release.

As per the ICC code, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over short.

Pakistan next face Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday.

