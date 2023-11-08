Maxwell miracle: Incredible stats

All the stats as Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell clubbed a stunning double hundred that shattered records and steered the five-time champions to victory over Afghanistan at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Glenn Maxwell amassed an unbelievable double century to lift Australia out of the abyss against Afghanistan in Mumbai.

Australia were reeling at 91-7 in a run-chase of 292, when Maxwell joined hands with Pat Cummins to put on a 202-run partnership where the skipper had to contribute only 12.

The duo remained unbeaten as Australia reached their target and secured a place in the knockout stages of the Cricket World Cup, while Maxwell smashed multiple records in an all-time incredible innings.

1. First non-opener to make a double hundred in an ODI

Maxwell became the first non-opener in men's ODIs to make a double hundred.

There have now been 11 men's ODI double hundreds but before Maxwell's outstanding knock each of them had been compiled by an opener, while the Australia all-rounder came in at No.6 to add even more gloss to an incredible feat.

2. Highest individual score for Australia in an ODI

Maxwell became the first batter from Australia to score a men's ODI double hundred while beating the side's previous top score in the format of Shane Watson's 185* against Bangladesh in 2011.

Belinda Clark is the only other Australia batter to score an ODI double hundred when the former captain smashed 229* against Denmark in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 1997.

3. Highest individual score in an ODI run-chase

Maxwell's score of 201* is the highest by any batter in the second innings of an ODI and the first double hundred in the format when chasing.

The previous highest score in a run chase came from Fakhar Zaman with 193 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021.

4. Third double hundred in men's Cricket World Cups

Maxwell's sensational knock is only the third double century to come in a men's Cricket World Cup.

Martin Guptill (237*) against West Indies and Chris Gayle (215) against Zimbabwe - both in 2015 - are the only other batters to hit the mark in the men's tournaments.

5. Second-fastest double hundred in an ODI

Maxwell hit the fastest double hundred in a men's Cricket World Cup match, and the second-fastest in all ODIs.

The Australia dynamo missed Ishan Kishan's ODI record by a whisker, taking 128 balls to reach his double century which was just two more than the 126 balls the India wicket-keeper batter needed last year against Bangladesh.

6. Highest partnership for seventh wicket or lower in a men's ODI

The Maxwell-Cummins partnership rescued Australia with the a 202-run stand that is now the highest for the seventh wicket or lower in a men's ODI.

The record was previously held by England pair Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid for a 177-run stand for the seventh wicket against New Zealand in 2015.

The 202 runs that Maxwell and Cummins compiled is also the most that a team has put together after the fall of their seventh wicket in a men's ODI.

7. Highest successful run chase for Australia in men's Cricket World Cups

Maxwell and Cummins steered Australia to their target of 292 against Afghanistan which is now the five-time champions' highest successful chase in men's Cricket World Cups.

Australia's previous highest successful run chase was 287 against New Zealand in the quarter-final of the 1996 tournament.

8. Most hundreds when batting at No.5 or lower at Cricket World Cups

Maxwell now has three hundreds at Cricket World Cups while coming in to bat at No.5 or lower.

No other batter has more than one century from batting at No.5 or below.

