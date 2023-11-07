Mathews dismissal 100% fair: Towhid

Bangladesh ended their six-match losing streak in the ICC ODI World Cup on Monday with a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Delhi.

But one dismissal has overshadowed the outcome of the match as the cricketing world is still debating the controversial timed out dismissal of Angelo Mathews.

As the captain of Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan is at the centre of controversy and is being charged by many fans and former cricketers for going against the spirit of the game.

However, his team is in full support of his decision to appeal for the timed out, revealed Towhid Hridoy, as they feel they were well within their rights to go for the dismissal.

"Personally, I feel it was 100 percent fair and we all were in agreement to take the wicket. Because it's in the rules," Towhid told reporters on Monday night.

"We didn't go against the ICC rules. How he [Mathews] or they [Sri Lanka] will react to it, is up to them. We felt it's in the rules and we didn't do anything against the rules," he added.

The Sri Lankan fielders were hostile towards the Bangladesh batsmen throughout the second innings and were seemingly sledging every batter.

Towhid, who made an unbeaten 15 off seven balls, was also targeted by the fielders in the middle but claimed he didn't mind it.

"There was some sledging going on in the field, and that's natural, it's part of the game. Personally, I enjoyed it. When sledging happens, I play well," said the 22-year-old.

The hostilities continued after the match as well, as the Sri Lankan players didn't come for the customary handshake between the teams after the match.

"We went there [to shake hands after the match], they didn't want to. There is nothing much we can do about that," Towhid said.

The win over Sri Lanka gave Bangladesh's abysmal campaign in the World Cup some note of respectability and Towhid hopes that the win will help them when they face title contenders Australia in their final match of the campaign in Pune.

"We needed a win like this. We hadn't won for a long time. The team was on the back foot. This was a very important match for our team. I feel the most important thing was that the batsmen at the top of the order batted well, which made it easier for us.

"We will head into the match [against Australia] with confidence. We will try to maintain our processes, we will try to perform to the best of our abilities."