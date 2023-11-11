Marsh motors to second World Cup century

Marsh motors to century

Mitchell Marsh raced to his second century of the World Cup as Australia were well on course for overhauling Bangladesh's 306 quite comfortably in Pune.

The 32-year-old all-rounder reached the three-figure mark off 87 deliveries, the innings featuring 11 fours and four sixes.

Marsh's previous century (121) in this tournament was against Pakistan in Bengaluru last month.

Australia were 192 for two with 19 overs remaining.

The Fizz strikes to dismiss Warner

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Australia opener David Warner to break a 120-run stand with Mitchell Marsh that put Australia in command of their chase of Bangladesh's 307-run target.

Warner, who put away six fours for his 61-ball 53, chipped a drive to Najmul Hossain Shanto at mid-on.

The dismissal brought Steven Smith to the crease and left Australia two down for 139 after 23 overs.

Photo: AFP

Marsh hits fifty to lead Australia chase

Australia batter Mitchell Marsh smashed his 19th ODI fifty to lead his side's chase of Bangladesh's 307-run target.

The Bangladesh bowlers haven't had many answer to Marsh's masterful batting as the right-handed batter smashed six fours and three sixes bringing up his fifty in 37 balls.

His 88-run stand with opener David Warner, who remained unbeaten on 38 off 41 balls, propelled Australia to 100 after 15 overs.

Taskin strikes early to remove Head

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed struck in the third over to remove Australia opener Travis Head for an 11-ball 10 .

After hitting a boundary on the fifth delivery of the over, Head played one onto the stumps while trying to go for a big one towards the leg side. He cleared his leg and swung hard but couldn't get the contact right.

Australia were one down for 12 runs after three overs, with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh at at the crease.

Hridoy scores 74 as Bangladesh manage 306 for eight

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy scored a 79-ball 74 to help Bangladesh reach an elusive 306 for eight, their first 300-run total in the tournament, against Australia in their final group-stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup in Pune on Saturday.

The Tigers looked set for a bigger total as their top six batters, including Hridoy, got positive starts but none of them could convert it to a big one on a wicket that helped the batters.

Openers Liton Das and Tanzid Hasan put together a 76-run stand in quick time but both failed to carry on having departed after scoring 36 each.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto looked good for his 57-ball 45 but succumbed to a run out of his own making after which Mahmudullah Riyad, who hit three sixes and a four for his 28-ball 32, departed after a second runout in the innings. Hridoy was the other batter on both instances.

At 214 for four after 36 overs, it seemed Bangladesh would be able to post a considerable total but a lack of hitting ability combined with plan-oriented bowling from the Aussies saw the Tigers restricted at 306.

Bangladesh scored 67 in the last 10 overs and 35 of those runs came in the last five.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa starred with two wickets for 32 runs in his 10 overs. He now leads the wicket-takers' charts with 22 scalps. .

Hridoy fails to hit full toss for six, falls for 74

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy missed out on a full toss bowled by Marcus Stoinis as he was caught in the deep after scoring a 79-back 74 leaving Bangladesh six down for 290 after 47 overs.

The right-handed batter charged down the wicket and was delighted when he received a full toss but the ball got too close to him as he could only manage to get the elevation but not the distance to clear the mid-wicket boundary.

Mushfiqur departs as Bangladesh lose their fifth

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim failed to put away a short ball from Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa as he gave a imple catch to Pat Cummins at short mid-wicket in the 43rd over to leave Bangladesh five down for 257.

Mushfiqur hit a solitary maximum for his 24-ball 21. His dismissal brought Mehedi Hasan Miraz to the crease, with Towhid Hridoy unbeaten on 61 off 69 balls at the other end.

Hridoy hits sixth ODI fifty

Bangladesh batter Tohid Hridoy reached his sixth ODI fifty and his first in the ongoing edition of the World Cup as Bangladesh look set for their first 300-run total of the tournament.

Hridoy, who hit two sixes and as many fours, reached his fifty in 61 balls as he saw two key batters--Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah Riyad-- get run out at the other end.

Bangladesh were at four down for 228 after 39 overs.

Another run out sends back Mahmudullah

A second runout in the innings saw Mahmudullah depart for a 28-ball 32 as Bangladesh were reduced to four down for 214 after 36 overs.

Australia's Marnus Labushagne was it again as he put in a dive and produced a direct hit coming in from cover to send Mahmudullah packing in the 36th over. Hridoy dabbed it short and after a bit of hesitation took of for the run. Mahmudullah responded an put in the dive but was short. He managed to hit three sixes and a four prior to his dismissal and yet again it came against the run of play.

Labushagne has been in the thick of things as his swift work also effected the run out of Najmul Hossain Shanto earlier in the 28th over.

Hridoy, Mahmudullah push Bangladesh past 200

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah Riyad helped Bangladesh 201 for three after 32 overs against Australia.

Mahmudullah, who came to the middle in the 28th over following the dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto, got off the mark with maximum over mid-wicket and then smashed two more as he remained unbeaten on 24 runs off 15 balls, while at the other end, Hridoy scored an unbeaten 43-ball 41 laced with two sixes and as many fours.

Run out sees the back of Shanto

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto got run out after scoring a 57-ball 44 to leave Bangladesh at three down for 170 after 28 overs.

The left-handed batter pushed for a second run after tucking one to the leg side. His partner Hridoy was hesitant but an adamant Shanto charged for the run, put in a dive but was a yard short as he got himself run out and conceded a position of strength as the wicket came against the run of play, breaking a 63-run stand for the third wicket.

Liton disappoints after good start

Bangladesh opener Liton Das yet again managed to gift his wicket away after getting a solid start as he chipped one to long-on off the bowling of Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa in the 17th over of the innings.

Liton, who hit five fours for his 45-ball 36, was enticed by a flighted delivery but did not have the conviction to clear the boundary at long-on as he had tp reach for the ball and could only manage to give Marnus Labushagne an easy catch.

His dismissal left Bangladesh two down for 106 after 17 overs and brought Towhid Hridoy to the crease.

Short ball gets the better of Tanzid

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim surrendered to a short ball bowled by Sean Abbott as he departed after a 34-ball 36 laced with six boundaries.

The left-handed batter conceded a simple caught and bowl after the rising delivery found the top edge of his bat when he tried to fend it away.

His dismissal brought Najmul Hossain Shanto to the crease and left Bangladesh one down for 83 after 12 overs

Openers give Bangladesh a solid start

Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Tanzid Hasan Tamim gave their side a rare solid start that saw them put on a 62-run opening stand after the end of the first Powerplay.

Both batters, particularly Liton started cautiously as they scored 20 runs in the first five overs which saw only boundary being hit off the batters. But the duo found their feet soon after and scored 42 runs in the next five, putting away seven boundaries between them.

Liton hit four boundaries for his unbeaten 31-ball 24 and Tanzid smashed as many fours as his opening partner to remain not out on 28 runs off 30 balls.

Bangladesh were at 62 runs for no loss after 10 overs.

Bangladesh to bat first against Australia

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat in their ICC World Cup fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Bangladesh in absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan will be led by vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The Tigers made two changes as they brought in left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi Hasan in place of pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam, while Australia left out Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc as Steven Smith and Sean Abbott came into the eleven.

Australia have already cemented a semifinal spot, and for Bangladesh-- who were the first to get ruled out from a place in the top four-- qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy is at stake as they hope for a top seven finish in the World Cup standings.

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman,

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood