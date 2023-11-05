Ganguly wants India-Pakistan semifinal 

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said he wants to see an India-Pakistan semifinal in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

With seven wins in as many games, India sit top of the table as they became the first team to guarantee a semifinal spot. On the other hand, Pakistan are tied on eight points with New Zealand and Afghanistan and edge the latter on net run-rate which has propelled them to fifth on the table.

"I want Pakistan to be there (in the semifinals). I want India there too. There can't be a bigger semifinal than this," Ganguly told the media.

The first semifinal will see the team finishing top take on the side occupying the fourth position at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, while the second-placed team will face off against the team which will finish third in the second semi at the Eden Gardens on November 16.

Given the current permutations, Pakistan, who will need to win and rely on other results going their way in order to qualify, are unlikely to finish third in which case a blockbuster semifinal against arch-rivals India in Mumbai is on the cards.

If India win against title-contenders South Africa on Sunday, they would cement the top-spot on the table going into the semis.

Ganguly, who recently left his position as the president, was measured when he talked about India's chances of going all the way.

"It will not be considered an upset. But the way India are playing, the people should be happy. They've looked very different than the others in their past seven matches. I hope they will keep on playing like this. I don't think that the standards will fall so drastically that they will start playing very poorly. I won't say much more because I don't want to jinx. Fingers crossed," he said.

