England's Willey took retirement decision with 'deep regret'

England's David Willey took the decision to quit international cricket with "deep regret", the seamer said after his team's consolation victory over Pakistan at the World Cup on Saturday.

Willey, the only member of the England ODI squad not offered a central contract last month, announced his retirement in the middle of England's dismal run of form in India.

Their title defence long over, England finished their campaign with a comprehensive victory and the 33-year-old Willey took the player-of-the-match award in his international swansong for his bowling figures of 3-56.

Willey finished the tournament with 11 wickets from six matches. Among his team mates, only Adil Rashid claimed more -- 15 from nine games.

"My time is done because I've called time on it, but it's with deep regret," a visibly emotional Willey told reporters at Eden Gardens.

"I think anybody looking in has probably looked at the way I've gone about my business and probably playing the best cricket of my career.

"I'm 33, and as fit as I've ever been. So, one of the reasons that I wasn't offered a contract was them going in a different direction after the World Cup."

Holders England suffered six defeats in their first seven matches to crash out of the semi-final race, prompting demands for a complete overhaul of their ODI squad.

"Being told that they're likely to go in a different direction after the World Cup, I think that was the final nail in the coffin for me," Willey said.

"My situation with England has always been, I know I'm on the fringe. I'm next in if there's an injury, very much a squad player.

"I've been very much at peace with that, but it doesn't mean it's easy to be in that position, never knowing where you stand from tour to tour."

Willey said he would have loved to be part of England's title defence at the T20 World Cup in the West Indies next year.

"I think I could still have played a part in that World Cup," he said.

"I feel like I'm probably playing my best cricket...and like I've just touched on not knowing quite where I stand with England and it's just taken its toll and becomes very tiring."