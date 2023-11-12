ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Reuters
Sun Nov 12, 2023 11:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 11:07 AM

England's poor WC doesn't mean 'huge clear-out,' says Buttler

England's One-Day International setup will not undergo a major overhaul despite a dismal World Cup campaign, captain Jos Buttler said after his side's consolation victory over Pakistan on Saturday.

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

England's poor WC doesn't mean 'huge clear-out,' says Buttler

Reuters
Sun Nov 12, 2023 11:00 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 11:07 AM

England's One-Day International setup will not undergo a major overhaul despite a dismal World Cup campaign, captain Jos Buttler said after his side's consolation victory over Pakistan on Saturday.

Their title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches, England finished the campaign in India with a comprehensive 93-run win over the 1992 champions at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With the win, they climbed to seventh place in the points table and secured a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"It's not going to be a drastic change of playing style, like 2015. We know where we need to go," Buttler said.

"That doesn't mean a huge clear-out, it's just pushing on from here."

Winners of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last year, England hold both the global white-ball trophies but failed to impress in the subcontinent. However, their white-ball coach, Matthew Mott, insisted he remains the right man to lead England.

When asked if he expected to keep his job, Mott told reporters: "Absolutely, I do. We've had a poor tournament, but we've got a lot to look forward to. I haven't even spoken about it, but yes, I'm pretty confident.

"It hasn't been a great tournament for everyone but there's plenty of teams which are going to go from here very disappointed with their performance as well. There's only one team that can win it. I'm comfortable in my skin."

The Australian also backed Buttler to continue the captaincy. White-ball stalwart Buttler has not managed a single half-century in nine games.

"I think he's got a great future. You judge leadership in times that are tough, and he's continually tried to motivate the boys," Mott said.

"He's clearly disappointed with his own contribution, but none of that has affected the way he's led the team.

"I've been really impressed by the way he's kept the team together. He's a player who is immensely talented and will bounce back."

Related topic:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023EnglandJos Buttlericc odi world cup 2023
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Bangladesh first need to win abroad, then dream about WC’

5h ago
South Africa will ride on 'must-win mindset' in semifinal

South Africa will ride on 'must-win mindset' in semifinal

1d ago
Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Bangladesh end World Cup campaign with heavy defeat

1d ago

All Blacks' grit inspires Kiwis against South Africa

1w ago

How Jos Buttler has assumed the leadership mantle from Eoin Morgan

নির্বাচন
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচনকে কেন্দ্র করে বাড়ছে অপতথ্য ছড়ানো

দুই হাজার ৪৯টি যাচাইকৃত ভুয়া সংবাদ পর্যালোচনার ভিত্তিতে দেখা যায়, মার্কিন ভিসানীতি ও নিষেধাজ্ঞাকে কেন্দ্র করে সেপ্টেম্বরে অপতথ্য ছড়ানোর প্রবণতা বেড়েছে।

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

আল শিফা হাসপাতাল থেকে শিশুদের বের করে আনতে চায় ইসরায়েল

৫ মিনিট আগে