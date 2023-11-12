England KO Babar and Co

England sent Pakistan crashing out of the World Cup with a convincing 93-run win as Ben Stokes and David Willey helped their team end their miserable title defence on a high in Kolkata yesterday.

Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement for the World Cup, scored 84 while Joe Root hit 60 to lift England to an impressive 337 for nine in their 50 overs before Pakistan folded on 244 in 43.3 overs.

Willey, who already announced he will retire from international cricket after the World Cup, removed Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman early before dismissing Agha Salman for 51 to finish with 3-56.

Fellow fast bowler Gus Atkinson (2-45) had Babar Azam for 38, caught at short mid-wicket off a miscued pull to end the Pakistan skipper's below-par tournament on 320 runs with four fifties but without a century.

Tail-enders Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 27 and Haris Rauf made 35 to at least take Pakistan past the 200-mark.

Pakistan started the day needing to beat England by 287 runs in order to squeeze into the semi-finals on net run-rate but that escape route was immediately closed when Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat first.

As a result, New Zealand became the fourth team into the semi-finals.

Earlier, Stokes -- dropped on 10 by Shaheen off his own bowling -- rode his luck during a 76-ball innings.

Stokes and Root built on a solid opening stand of 82 between Jonny Bairstow (59) and Dawid Malan (31), taking full advantage of a slow Eden Gardens pitch and some wayward bowling.

Once Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement for the World Cup, got a life he continued to bat like he did during his century against the Netherlands in Pune three days ago, cracking 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Pakistan finished in fifth place in the 10-nation table while England are a further two places down, but still able to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.