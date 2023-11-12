Akram blasts 'faulty Pakistan cricket system' for dismal WC performance

Pakistan's unforgettable ICC World Cup campaign ended with a 93-run defeat against England in Kolkata on Saturday.

The 1992 champions failed to make the semifinals of the show-piece event in India, finishing their campaign with their fifth defeat in nine matches.

It was the second successive World Cup where they missed out on a semifinal spot by finishing in fifth place in the 10-nation table.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been under fire over his captaincy and poor batting form following the dismal performance in the mega event.

The legendary Wasim Akram, however, blasted Babar's critics during a conversation on A Sports as he blamed the faulty Pakistan cricket system behind the dismal performance.

"The captain alone is not playing the game. Yes, he did make captaincy errors in this World Cup and in Asia Cup as well. But he isn't alone to blame. This is a fault of the entire system for the last one year or more where the players don't know who is the coach. You cannot make him the scapegoat here," said Akram.

Akram however admitted that the pressure of captaincy has affected Babar's batting.

"Captaincy has put a pressure on Babar's performance. He indeed looked stressed, both in World Cup and Asia Cup. So, he needs to learn how to handle pressure and think only as a batter and how to get runs when he is there at the crease. It is easier said than done," he added.

"I think for me either you are No 1 or 2,3,4,5 it doesn't matter. It was writing on the wall. Let's be direct, let's be honest. First time in history, Pakistan have lost five matches in the World Cup. I am sorry if I am too blunt. It was writing on the wall since the Asia Cup onwards."

"Everybody knew that this team is struggling, there is a fitness problem. This is still a young side, with 10-12 boys under the age of 30. Things can still be rectified," he added.

