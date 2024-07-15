Williams toasts Spain's 'history-making' Euro triumph

Spain winger Nico Williams said the Euro 2024 winners had "made history" on and off the pitch in Sunday's 2-1 win over England in Berlin.

Spain lost midfielder Rodri to injury at half-time but took the lead just two minutes into the second half, Lamine Yamal drifting in from the left to find Williams, who cut the ball under England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

"I wanted the match to end then and there, but it didn't," said Williams, who was named man of the match.

Cole Palmer equalised just three minutes after coming on to give England hope but Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner with four minutes remaining.

Spain won all seven games on the way to a record-breaking fourth European crown but Williams said his side did not have it easy.

"We had to suffer. We had to suffer like animals," Williams told reporters.

"Right now, we don't realise what we've done. We'll return to Spain tomorrow and will be able to live this thing with the fans and return love and the warmth they've given us.

"I think we've made history."

Williams' parents arrived as refugees in northern Spain from Ghana and his older brother Inaki represents the African nation.

The 22-year-old dedicated the win to his parents and said there was a "historical change" in the Spanish national team.

"My family has fought for this moment. This is for all of them, everyone who believed in me from the very beginning," said Williams.

"My parents have suffered a lot to get here, they've suffered the most and have instilled this respect and loyalty in me.

"At the end of the day I think footballers have a lot of impact in society and I'm really happy because we're making history."

Williams' wing partner Yamal, who turned 17 on Saturday, was named young player of the tournament.

"Lamine is incredible... you've all seen him in this tournament," said Williams.

"He's got the prize for the best young player. The sky's the limit for him. He's a good player and a great person."

Asked if his side were now favourites for the 2026 World Cup, Williams replied that the immediate focus was on savouring their success in Germany.

"First of all, we need to enjoy this victory at the Euros.

"Two years, two very long years, but we will take things step by step."