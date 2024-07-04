EURO 2024
AFP, Hamburg
Thu Jul 4, 2024 10:16 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 10:19 PM

Most Viewed

EURO 2024

Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results

AFP, Hamburg
Thu Jul 4, 2024 10:16 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 10:19 PM
PHOTO: AFP

France captain Kylian Mbappe said Thursday it was "really urgent" to vote in the second round of legislative elections in the country after the far-right National Rally emerged as the biggest party in last weekend's first round.

"I think more than ever we need to go out and vote. We can't leave our country in the hands of these people," Mbappe said at a press conference in Hamburg ahead of France's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Portugal there on Friday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It is really urgent. We have seen the results, they are catastrophic. I hope it changes and that everyone goes out and votes, and votes for the right people."

The second round of voting takes place on Sunday, with the National Rally (RN) hoping to win a majority of the 577 seats in France's National Assembly.

If the party achieves that, their 28-year-old leader Jordan Bardella would be set to become the country's prime minister.

Mbappe did not cite the RN during his press conference, but he did take a humorous approach to the subject during an exchange with a journalist.

When the reporter tried to make himself visible to Mbappe by pointing out that he was on the far left of the room, the player replied: "Fortunately you are not on the other side".

New polls have projected that the RN will fall short of total victory in the elections as the centre and left make local pacts aimed at thwarting the far-right's rise to power.

Mbappe has led the voices in the France team at the Euros who have spoken out against the far-right.

"This is a crucial moment in the history of our country, an unprecedented situation," Mbappe, 25, said just before France's opening match at the tournament last month.

He added that he was "against extremes and against divisive ideas".

Teammates Marcus Thuram and Jules Kounde have spoken out against the far-right too, while Aurelien Tchouameni declared himself against "extremes", like Mbappe.

The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, this week told AFP that the organisation was happy for the players to have "freedom of expression" but that it must itself remain "neutral".

Mbappe is leaving Paris Saint-Germain to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid next season.

Related topic:
Kylian Mbappeeuro 2024France Election
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe rules out representing France at Olympics 

2w ago

Germany weather storm to reach quarterfinals

4d ago

Mbappe recovery continues but return for France remains unclear

1w ago

Euro last 16: Faltering stars and unbowed underdogs

6d ago

Will Mbappe finally fire for France at Euro 2024?

11h ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ঈশ্বরদীতে প্রাইভেটকার নিয়ন্ত্রণ হারিয়ে নিহত অন্তত ৪

নিহতের সংখ্যা বাড়তে পারে বলে জানিয়েছে হাইওয়ে পুলিশ।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

সরকারি কর্মচারীরা সম্পদের হিসাব জমা দিতে কি বাধ্য?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification