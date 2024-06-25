Lacklustre England must make their presence felt

While England already have one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, they need to make their presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around them wither after two lacklustre games.

England need to avoid defeat against Slovenia in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fail to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of their result against Slovenia.

Slovenia will go through to the last 16 if they win.

Supporters and pundits have levelled scathing criticism at Gareth Southgate's England side after their 1-0 win over Serbia and anxious 1-1 draw with Denmark that saw fans boo them off the pitch.

Southgate had some concerning post-game comments, pointing to the players' conditioning after long and gruellingly seasons.

"We are not pressing well enough, with enough intensity," he said.

The biggest questions are around what changes Southgate will make after he went with the same lineup in both games for the first time in 16 matches.

Southgate took off Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is struggling out of position in midfield, early in the second half against Denmark, and forwards Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden followed some 15 minutes later.

Kane, who said he is fully fit for the game amid speculation about a back injury that bothered him late in the Bundesliga season, hit back at former England players for their scathing criticism of the team's performances.

"I would never want to be disrespectful to any player, especially a player who has worn the shirt and knows what it is like to play for England," said Kane.

"(But) the bottom line is we haven't won anything as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is."

Slovenia were heading for their first victory at a European Championship when Serbia's Luka Jovic equalised seconds before the final whistle to snatch a 1-1 draw.

"We have proven that we deserve to be at Euro 2024," Slovenia manager Matjaz Kek said. "Football can be really cruel. But I am convinced that this team will get its satisfaction."

England's defence could have their hands full coping with Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, who has drawn comparisons to Manchester City's towering forward Erling Haaland.

"(England) know we have played two great games, they are not at their best, they're still great of course, but I think now is the best opportunity to play against them and show them the best we can," said Sesko.