EURO 2024
AFP, Madrid
Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:33 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:40 AM

Most Viewed

EURO 2024

Jubilant Spaniards greet Euro 2024 heroes

AFP, Madrid
Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:33 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:40 AM
PHOTO: AFP/REUTERS

Thousands of people in Madrid welcomed Spain's squad home on Monday after they beat England to win Euro 2024.

After receptions with King Felipe VI and prime minister Pedro Sanchez, La Roja were paraded through the capital city on an open-top bus.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It was adorned with the message "it's only the beginning" and the trophy sat at the front of the bus.

"We want a lot," Sanchez said.

"We want more," he added.

The likes of Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Sunday's match-winner in Berlin, Mikel Oyarzabal, wore white t-shirts with the number four on them in reference to the record number of times Spain have won the European Championship.

"For now, we're not realising yet what we have accomplished," Williams said.

The attacker, who scored the opening goal of the 2-1 victory, was also eager to thank Spain's fans "for the love and warmth they brought the team".

The team bus took them to Plaza Cibeles in central Madrid where thousands more fans waited to celebrate the success, following on from victories in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

 

Related topic:
Euro 2024 GermanySpain
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Williams toasts Spain's 'history-making' Euro triumph

1d ago

England's Euro semifinal referee Zwayer has history with Bellingham

6d ago

Spain's Euro glory built on selfless group mentality

12h ago

‘Spirit of sacrifice’ and ‘genius’ Yamal pave way for Spain

5d ago

Scaloni praises Xavi, de la Fuente over Yamal's emergence

1d ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

জাবিতে মধ্যরাতে ছাত্রলীগ-পুলিশের হামলায় শতাধিক শিক্ষার্থী আহত, শিক্ষক ও ৪ সাংবাদিক গুলিবিদ্ধ

পুলিশ শিক্ষার্থীদের লক্ষ্য করে টিয়ারশেল ও ছররা গুলি ছোড়ে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

রাজু ভাস্কর্যের সামনে জড়ো হচ্ছেন ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকর্মীরা, থাকবেন ‘সতর্ক পাহারায়’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification