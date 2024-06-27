EURO 2024
AFP, Gelsenkirchen
Thu Jun 27, 2024 10:36 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 10:40 AM

Euros history-makers Georgia to 'fight' against Spain: Sagnol

AFP, Gelsenkirchen
Thu Jun 27, 2024 10:36 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 10:40 AM
Georgia's Giorgi Loria and Guram Kashia celebrate after beating Portugal 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen. PHOTO: REUTERS

Willy Sagnol said Wednesday that Georgia will put up a fight against Spain after his team made history by progressing to the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Georgia face a daunting tie with in-form Spain, after beating Portugal 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen and qualifying from Group F in their first-ever appearance in a major international tournament.

"We didn't even try to know before the match if we would win we would maybe play against this or that team because we don't think like that, we just take things as they come," Sagnol told reporters.

"Spain is coming, Spain is probably the best team of the first round so it's another big challenge for us. For sure we're going to fight to the last minute as we have done since the beginning of the competition."

Sagnol added that he was still having trouble believing what his underdog outfit had done in beating 2016 champions Portugal and reaching the knockout stage.

"It's still difficult to realise what we have done. It will probably happen when we will lose, and when we will go back to our homes and on holidays," said Sagnol.

"Today I don't have a lot of words so I will try to stay basic and say that I'm so proud of the players because what an image they have shown of Georgia today... I feel very proud to be their manager."

Georgia face Spain, one of the tournament favourites after winning Group B with a perfect nine points, in Cologne on Monday.

