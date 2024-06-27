Euro 2024: Round of 16 fixtures

Georgia pulled off a historic 2-0 victory over Portugal to cap off the group-stage phase of the ongoing European Championships on Thursday. Euro 2024's last 16 match-ups were confirmed after that fixture the fixtures are given below.

Round of 16

June 29, Saturday Switzerland vs Italy 10:00 pm

June 30, Sunday Germany vs Denmark 1:00 am

June 30, Sunday Slovakia vs England 10:00 pm

July 1, Monday Spain vs Georgia 1:00 am

July 1, Monday France vs Belgium 10:00 pm

July 2, Tuesday Portugal vs Slovenia 1:00 am

July 2, Tuesday Romania vs Netherlands 10:00 pm

July 3, Wednesday Austria vs Turkey 1:00 am

Quarterfinals:

July 5-7

Semifinals

July 10-11

Final

July 15