Euro 2024: Round of 16 fixtures
Georgia pulled off a historic 2-0 victory over Portugal to cap off the group-stage phase of the ongoing European Championships on Thursday. Euro 2024's last 16 match-ups were confirmed after that fixture the fixtures are given below.
Round of 16
June 29, Saturday Switzerland vs Italy 10:00 pm
June 30, Sunday Germany vs Denmark 1:00 am
June 30, Sunday Slovakia vs England 10:00 pm
July 1, Monday Spain vs Georgia 1:00 am
July 1, Monday France vs Belgium 10:00 pm
July 2, Tuesday Portugal vs Slovenia 1:00 am
July 2, Tuesday Romania vs Netherlands 10:00 pm
July 3, Wednesday Austria vs Turkey 1:00 am
Quarterfinals:
July 5-7
Semifinals
July 10-11
Final
July 15
