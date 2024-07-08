Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Mikautadze leads, Gakpo and Co. hot on the trail

Euro Championship 2024 has entered the final stretch, with four teams—Netherlands, France, Spain and England—remaining in the fight for continental supremacy.

The battle for the Golden Boot – a prize reserved for the highest scorer of the tournament – has also heated up with many in contention to win the prize.

At the moment, four players have scored the highest three goals in the competition -- Netherlands's Cody Gakpo, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, Germany's Jamal Musiala and Slovakia's Ivan Schranz.

In the case of a tie, the player with the highest number of assists and least number of playing minutes is awarded the Golden Boot in Euros. By that calculation, Georgia's Mikautadze is leading the race at the moment, whose heroics helped his nation reach the knockout stage in their maiden Euro appearance.

However, Gakpo will get an opportunity to overtake him in the semifinal against England on July 11.

England forwards Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are also breathing down their necks with two goals apiece.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe only has one goal to his name so far, however, still has a realistic chance to insert himself in the top-scorer's race.

Here is a look at how the race for the Golden Boot has shaped up so far:

Georges Mikautadze, Georgia (3 goals)

The Metz forward scored a goal each in all of his side's group games against Turkey, Czech Republic and Portugal, also adding an assist in the 2-0 win over Lusos.

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands (3 goals)

The Liverpool forward netted in the 2-1 win over Poland in the Oranje's opening game, before adding to his tally in the 2-3 loss to Austria in the group stage.

Gakpo then scored and assisted for Netherlands against Romania in the Round of 16 and helped the team book a quarterfinal berth.

Dani Olmo, Spain (2 goals)

Olmo assisted Ferran Torres in the only goal against Albania, before scoring against Georgia in the 4-1 win during the group stage. He then scored and assisted in the 2-1 victory over Germany in the quarter-finals.

Jude Bellingham, England (2 goals)

The Real Madrid star stepped up to the occasion to score in the Serbia win for England. He then scored a crucial injury-time goal against Slovakia in the Round-of-16.

Fabian Ruiz, Spain (2 goals)

Fabian Ruiz was involved in the first two goals of Spain's 3-0 drubbing of Croatia, with the Paris Saint-Germain man assisting the first and scoring the second. He then scored and assisted in the Round-of-16 to help Spain beat Georgia 4-1.

Harry Kane, England (2 goals)

Harry Kane opened his account in the second group game. He added to his tally with his second goal in the Round-of-16 win over Slovakia.

Donyell Malen, Netherlands (2 goals)

Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen produced the goods when his team needed him to do it in the Round-of-16. He scored two goals in the last few minutes against Romania to seal a comfortable 3-0 win.

Kylian Mbappe, France (1 goal)

After enforcing an own goal by Maximilian Wober in the 1-0 win over Austria, the masked Real Madrid-bound forward scored off the spot in the 1-1 draw with Poland.

Alvaro Morata, Spain (1 goal)

The Atletico Madrid forward scored his seventh overall goal at the Euros, as he bagged Spain's second goal against Croatia in their opening group game.