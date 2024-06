Euro 2024: Fixtures

A month-long football extravaganza begins this Friday night as the 17th UEFA European Championship, EURO 2024, kicks off. Twenty-four teams will compete for the title and glory across 10 venues in Germany.

The previous edition, EURO 2020, postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic, saw Italy defeat England at Wembley.

GROUPS:

A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

FIXTURES

[All timings are as per Bangladesh time (GMT+6)]

Group stage:

Date Match Kick-off time Venue

15 June Germany vs Scotland 1:00 am Munich

15 June Hungary vs Switzerland 7:00 pm Cologne

15 June Spain vs Croatia 10:00 pm Berlin

16 June Italy vs Albania 1:00 am Dortmund

16 June Poland vs Netherlands 7:00 pm Hamburg

16 June Slovenia vs Denmark 10:00 pm Stuttgart

17 June Serbia vs England 1:00 am Gelsenkirchen

17 June Romania vs Ukraine 7:00 pm Munich

17 June Belgium vs Slovakia 10:00 pm Frankfurt

18 June Austria vs France 1:00 am Dusseldorf

18 June Turkey vs Georgia 10:00 pm Dortmund

19 June Portugal vs Czech Republic 1:00 am Leipzig

19 June Croatia vs Albania 7:00 pm Hamburg

19 June Germany vs Hungary 10:00 pm Stuttgart

20 June Scotland vs Switzerland 1:00 am Cologne

20 June Slovenia vs Serbia 7:00 pm Munich

20 June Denmark vs England 10:00 pm Frankfurt

21 June Spain vs Italy 1:00 am Gelsenkirchen

21 June Slovakia vs Ukraine 7:00 pm Dusseldorf

21 June Poland vs Austria 10:00 pm Berlin

22 June Netherlands vs France 1:00 am Leipzig

22 June Georgia vs Czech Republic 7:00 pm Hamburg

22 June Turkey vs Portugal 10:00 pm Dortmund

23 June Belgium vs Romania 1:00 am Cologne

24 June Switzerland vs Germany 1:00 am Frankfurt

24 June Scotland vs Hungary 1:00 am Stuttgart

25 June Albania vs Spain 1:00 am Dusseldorf

25 June Croatia vs Italy 1:00 am Leipzig

25 June France vs Poland 10:00 pm Dortmund

25 June Netherlands vs Austria 10:00 pm Berlin

26 June Denmark vs Serbia 1:00 am Munich

26 June England vs Slovenia 1:00 am Cologne

26 June Slovakia vs Romania 10:00 pm Frankfurt

26 June Ukraine vs Belgium 10:00 pm Stuttgart

27 June Georgia vs Portugal 1:00 am Gelsenkirchen

27 June Czech Republic vs Turkey 1:00 am Hamburg

Round of 16:

June 29-July 3

Quarter-finals:

July 5-7

Semi-finals

July 10-11

Final

July 15