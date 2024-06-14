A closer look at the frontrunners for the Euro 2024 title
The 17th UEFA European Championship, EURO 2024, is set to begin this Friday, with 24 teams vying for the title and glory across 10 venues in Germany.
The previous edition, EURO 2020, which was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic, saw Italy triumph over England at Wembley.
Ahead of this highly anticipated tournament, The Daily Star's sports podcast Pitch Perfect delves into the month-long football extravaganza in its latest episode, examining the main competitors for the prestigious silverware. Tune in and prepare for a spectacular football feast!
WHO'S NEXT?
2024: ?
2021: Italy
2016: Portugal
2012: Spain
2008: Spain
2004: Greece
2000: France
1996: Germany
1992: Denmark
1988: Netherlands
1984: France
1980: West Germany
1976: Czechoslovakia
1972: West Germany
1968: Italy
1964: Spain
1960: Soviet Union
