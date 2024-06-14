A closer look at the frontrunners for the Euro 2024 title

The 17th UEFA European Championship, EURO 2024, is set to begin this Friday, with 24 teams vying for the title and glory across 10 venues in Germany.

The previous edition, EURO 2020, which was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic, saw Italy triumph over England at Wembley.

Ahead of this highly anticipated tournament, The Daily Star's sports podcast Pitch Perfect delves into the month-long football extravaganza in its latest episode, examining the main competitors for the prestigious silverware. Tune in and prepare for a spectacular football feast!

WHO'S NEXT?

2024: ?

2021: Italy

2016: Portugal

2012: Spain

2008: Spain

2004: Greece

2000: France

1996: Germany

1992: Denmark

1988: Netherlands

1984: France

1980: West Germany

1976: Czechoslovakia

1972: West Germany

1968: Italy

1964: Spain

1960: Soviet Union