England vs Netherlands: All you need to know

A limping England will take on a spirited Netherlands on Thursday in the semifinal of the ongoing Euro 2024 for a shot at making the final. While England have scraped past oppositions in their road to the semis, Netherlands have only gotten better and found their stride in the knockouts.

Probable lineups:

England:

Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Mainoo, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Netherlands:

Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake, Schouten, Reijnders, Malen, Simons, Gakpo, Depay

 

Highlights

*This will be the fourth meeting between England and Netherlands at a major tournament. The Oranje and the Three Lions share one win each (in Euro 1988 and 1996 respectively), with the other contest (in the 1990 World Cup) ending in a draw.

*England won only one of their last nine matches against the Netherlands in all competitions (4L 4D), with the solitary win coming in a friendly match in 2018 in Amsterdam.

*This is England's fourth appearance in the semifinal of the Euros. The Three Lions were eliminated in the first two by Yugoslavia (in 1968) and Germany (in 1996) but went on to qualify for the final after beating Denmark in 2020.

*For the Netherlands, it will be a sixth Euro semifinal. They were eliminated from four of their five semis and the solitary win came in 1988 when they went on to lift the trophy.

*England have gone to extra-time in both of their knockout fixtures in this edition.

*Netherlands have won two matches in the ongoing edition after conceding the first goal - beating Poland 2-1 in the group stage and Turkey by the same score in the quarterfinal. Only Czech Republic, at Euro 2004, have ever won three games having conceded first a single edition of the tournament.

*England, under Gareth Southgate, have reached the semifinal of a major tournament on three occasions – in the 2018 World Cup, in Euro 2020 and the ongoing edition. They can become the fourth side to qualify for consecutive finals after USSR, Germany, and Spain.

