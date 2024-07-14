Can Yamal play beyond full-time in Euro 2024 final?
Even though German law prohibits minors (Under-18s from or outside the country) from working after 8 pm, Spain's 17-year-old Lamine Yamal should not have any problem playing beyond the full-time in the Euro 2024 final against England in Berlin on Sunday.
Here, we present the facts regarding this issue ahead of the mouth-watering clash:
- Euro 2024 final starts at 9 pm local time.
- German law prohibits minors (Under-18s from or outside the country) from working after 8 pm.
- But athletes receive an exemption in this regard which allows them to carry on their with duties till 11 pm.
- If the game goes to extra-time, Yamal's duties (including things like showering or any post-match media obligations) will keep him occupied beyond 11 pm.
- According to German outlet BILD, Spain could, however face a fine of up to 30,000 euros but it is only a theoretical threat as there is no such precedence in the sports sector.
