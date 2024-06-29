COPA AMERICA 2024
Reuters
Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:50 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 09:23 AM

COPA AMERICA 2024

Vinicius stars as Brazil beat Paraguay

Reuters
Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:50 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 09:23 AM
Brazil forward Vinicius Junior reacts after scoring a goal against Paraguay during the first half of their Copa America contest at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Brazil's Vinicius Junior scored twice in his side's Copa America 4-1 victory over Paraguay in a Group D clash at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on Saturday, bouncing back from a lacklustre display in his first game of the tournament.

The Real Madrid attacker posed a constant threat down the left flank and scored the opener in the 35th minute as he slotted home Lucas Paqueta's first-time pass to finish off a flowing team move.

Girona winger Savio doubled nine-times champions Brazil's advantage after pouncing on a rebound inside the box, before Vinicius stuck out a boot to divert a clearance from Omar Alderete into the net and notch up his second goal of the night in first-half stoppage time.

Paraguay got a goal back after the break as Alderete netted a superb long-range effort, but any hopes of a comeback were swiftly nipped in the bud when Paqueta scored from the spot in the 68th minute, making up for a penalty miss in the first half.

Colombia, who have qualified for the quarterfinals, top Group D with six points after two matches, with Brazil in second on four points. Costa Rica are third with one point and Paraguay are bottom with zero after two defeats.

 

