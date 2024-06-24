Messi turns 37, ‘still enjoying like that boy’ in Rosario

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks on during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament group A football match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in history, who has won the hearts of fans with his extraordinary talent and humble demeanour, turns 37 today.

This year, the Argentina captain gets to celebrate his birthday with the national team in the middle of the Copa America, ahead of their Tuesday Group A fixture against Chile in New Jersey.

Reflecting on his career, Messi recently gave an interview during his participation in the Copa America. He opened up about his natural talent and his journey from a young boy in Rosario to a global football icon. "Although I did many things, I didn't do anything to be the player I was when I was little," he said.

As a child, he was unaware of the significance of the World Cup and other major titles. "I was 3 or 4 years old and I was not aware of the World Cup and all the titles that were being played for. I simply played because I loved the ball," Messi, who led his country to World Cup glory in 2022, recalled.

Now, at 37, Messi enjoys his everyday life with Inter Miami and La Albiceleste. "After having achieved all my goals and having had more than I would have imagined and dreamed of since I was little... Today I am enjoying myself like that boy. I know that there is less and less left, that there are fewer years that I have left due to my age. I try to enjoy football on the field and the moments that I live every day as well," he reflected.

Messi (C) in action against Canada during Argentina's 2-0 win at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

To honour Messi on his birthday, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) posted a tribute on Instagram, celebrating his illustrious career with photos highlighting his greatest moments. "One more year celebrating with Celeste and Blanca. Happy birthday, captain!" they wrote.

Barcelona, the club where Messi spent the majority of his career, also paid tribute. They posted a video of an artist painting a portrait of Messi in the club's jersey, accompanied by the message, "We wish you a happy birthday," along with the goat emoticon, symbolizing Messi as the Greatest of All Time.

Finally, Newell's Old Boys, the club where Messi began his journey, wished him well with a heartfelt message: "Yesterday, today and always. Happy birthday, Leo!" They accompanied this with a montage of Messi honouring Diego Maradona, emphasizing Messi's enduring connection to his roots.

Messi's 37 records to commemorate his 37th birthday

As Messi continue to mesmerize the fans with his extraordinary talent and humble spirit, here are 37 records that the maestro has achieved throughout his professional career with Argentina and in club colors with Barcelona, PSG, and Inter Miami:

1. Player with the most official titles in history (44)

2. Player with the most Ballon d'Ors (8)

3. Player with the most Golden Boots (6)

4. Guinness Record for goalscorer in a calendar year (91 goals in 2012)

5. Most games played with the Albiceleste and with a South American team (183). The match against Brazil (9/5/21) is not included, as it was suspended after 5 minutes and canceled by FIFA

6. Most goals scored with Argentina and with a South American team (108)

7. Argentine top scorer in World Cups (13)

8. First Argentine to score in four different World Cups (2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022)

9. Youngest Argentine player to score in a World Cup: 18 years and 357 days

10. All-time top scorer in the South American Qualifiers (31)

11. Player who has played in the most World Cups (5, a mark he shares with Italian Gianluigi Buffon, German Lothar Matthaeus, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mexicans Antonio Carbajal, Rafa Márquez, Andrés Guardado, and Guillermo Ochoa)

12. Player with the most World Cup appearances (26)

13. Player with the most minutes in World Cups (2314 in total)

14. Player most captained in a World Cup (19)

15. Player with the most goals+assists in World Cups (13+8)

16. Only player with two World Cup Ballon d'Ors (2014 and 2022)

17. Most times Best Player in a World Cup match (14)

18. Only player to have scored in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final of the same edition of the World Cup

19. Only player who has scored as a U-20, twenty-something, and thirty-something in World Cups

20. Longest time interval between his first goal in a World Cup and his last (16 years, 6 months, and 2 days)

21. Player who scored the first goal in a World Cup match on the most occasions (8)

22. Captain who scored the most goals in a final (2)

23. Player with the most games in the Copa América (35)

24. Player who has given the most assists in the Copa América (17)

25. Foreigner with the most Spanish League titles (10)

26. All-time top scorer with the same team (672 with Barcelona)

27. All-time top scorer in La Liga (474)

28. Top scorer of El Clásico in Spain (26 goals)

29. Most goals scored in a single La Liga season (50 in 2011-12)

30. Highest number of assists in a single La Liga season (21 in 2019-20)

31. Top assist provider in La Liga since records began (193)

32. Most hat-tricks in La Liga (36)

33. Most consecutive games scored in La Liga (21, in 2012-13)

34. Highest number of Pichichi Trophies for top scorer (8)

35. All-time top scorer in the Champions League with the same club (120 with Barcelona)

36. Player who has scored against the most clubs in the Champions League (40)

37. Player who needed the fewest games to score 100 goals in the Champions League (123 games)