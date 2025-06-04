IN PICTURES: FIGHTING DRAW SPARKS VICTORY SIGNS

Bangladesh women twice came from behind to earn an impressive 2-2 draw against hosts Jordan in a FIFA Tier-1 international friendly at King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman yesterday. Forwards Shamsunnahar Jr (L; 43rd minute) and substitute Shaheda Akter Ripa (4L; 82nd) netted the goals. The result, following a similar strong showing against a much higher-ranked Indonesia in the series opener, provides a timely boost for Peter Butler's side ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in June–July. Photo: BFF