All sports associations dissolved

The Youth and Sports Ministry yesterday dissolved all executive committees of divisional, district and upazila sports associations as well as divisional, district and upazila women's sports associations.

"In a bid to keeping activities of all sports associations fair, active, and seamless, all divisional sports associations, divisional women's sports associations, district sports associations, district women's sports associations, upazila sports associations and upazila women's sports associations have been dissolved under the existing law of the government's delegated power," read a circular from the youth and sports ministry.

The authorities concerned [divisional commissioners, district collectors and upazila nirbahi officers] have been asked to form ad-hoc committees comprising of respectable and acceptable sports-loving and sports-related people and send the list of those committees to the National Sports Council for final approval.