Ad-hoc committees at sports federations demanded

A group of organisers affiliated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called for the dissolving of incumbent executive committees of different sports federations in front of the National Sports Council today.

The demands, which also highlighted the forming of ad-hoc committees in the federations to make sports politics-free, were made in the presence of scores of organisers, including BNP's sports secretary and former national football team captain Aminul Haque, BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan South convener and former president of Bangladesh Athletics Federation Abdus Salam and former DUCSU general secretary and former member of parliament Khairul Kabir Khokon.

"We request the government to dissolve all committees of sports federations immediately and make ad-hoc committees which will hold fresh elections," Abdus Salam urged while demanding the resignation of incumbent organisers of different federations.

"We request the sports adviser to cancel the signing authority of Bangladesh Cricket Board so that they can't send money aboard. BFF president Kazi Salahuddin destroyed football, they [Salahuddin' panel] looted crores of money from football and they still want to remain football."

"In a quest to reform all federations, including the National Sports Council, we have now taken to the streets," Aminul told reporters on Wednesday.

"Obeying every rule and regulation of ICC and FIFA, we want to reform the BCB and BFF because we want to make the sports arena politics and partisan free and make sure to bring forward the neutral and skilled organisers who were deprived for the past 17 years.

"We want to request the advisor of youth and sports to sit with all sports federations and journalists and take initiatives to reform the sports federations."