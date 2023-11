Italy's Jannik Sinner greets Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second men's singles semifinal tennis match between Italy and Serbia of the Davis Cup tennis tournament at the Martin Carpena sportshall, in Malaga on November 25, 2023. Photo: AFP

Jannik Sinner twice beat world number one Novak Djokovic to help Italy set up a Davis Cup final clash with Australia, securing a 2-1 win over Serbia on Saturday.

The Italian edged Djokovic 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 after Miomir Kecmanovic dispatched Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, 6-1.

Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego then triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in the decisive doubles over Djokovic and Kecmanovic.